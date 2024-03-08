Eisai determined to turn around Leqembi’s sluggish start

After the debacle surrounding Aduhelm (aducanumab), Leqembi (lecanemab) was supposed to be the Alzheimer’s amyloid beta-directed antibody that delivered results for patients and its manufacturers Eisai (TYO: 4523) and Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB).
But, as of January 26, just 2,000 American patients were receiving the drug, a trajectory that is well behind the 10,000 by the end of March target that Eisai previously set.
Analysts have questioned to what extent neurologists believe Leqembi represents an improvement over older Alzheimer’s treatments, which are largely powerless at slowing the course of the devastating disease themselves.
