Eisai expands deal with Gilead for filgotinib to more Asian markets

Biotechnology
20 December 2021
Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) today announced an agreement with US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) for the commercialization and distribution of Jyseleca (filgotinib), an oral, JAK1 preferential inhibitor for indications of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease in Asia (South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore).

In December 2019, Eisai signed a partnership agreement with Gilead Sciences KK, a Japanese subsidiary of Gilead, for the distribution and co-promotion of filgotinib in Japan. Financial terms of this deal, as well as the new one, have not been revealed.

Gilead has received approval for the treatment of RA in Taiwan and has applied for approval of filgotinib for the treatment of RA in South Korea. Following approvals, Eisai will take over the manufacturing and marketing licenses for filgotinib from Gilead in South Korea and Taiwan. In Hong Kong and Singapore, Eisai will apply for approval for filgotinib. With this agreement, Eisai will pay Gilead a contractual up-front payment, as well as regulatory milestones and sales milestones.

In Japan, filgotinib has been approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (including prevention of structural joint damage) in patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapies. In April 2021, Gilead Sciences KK applied for an additional indication of filgotinib as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis.

Eisai will leverage its strong business foundation throughout Asia, provide new treatment options for patients with rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease, and contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients their families, and healthcare providers.

