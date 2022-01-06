Wednesday 19 November 2025

Eisai out-licenses cancer candidate H3B-8800 to Roivant

Biotechnology
6 January 2022
roivant_logo_big

Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO:  4523) has granting the exclusive rights for global research, development, manufacture and sale of the investigational anticancer agent H3B-8800 to a subsidiary of London-headquartered Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV).

H3B-8800 (Roivant’s development code: RVT-2001) is a splicing modulator compound, discovered by Eisai’s US research subsidiary H3 Biomedicine, which is undergoing development as an investigational anticancer agent. H3B-8800 is an orally-available small molecule modulator of splicing factor 3B subunit 1 (SF3B1).

Splicing occurs to remove introns that are base sequence of pre-messenger RNA (mRNA), unneeded for protein synthesis, in the process of synthesizing proteins based on the genetic code. Mutations in splicing factor-encoding genes are observed in multiple hematological malignancies and solid tumors. SF3B1 is a particularly frequent gene mutation in splicing factors. H3B-8800 binds to SF3B1, and demonstrated significant antitumor activity in pre-clinical models by modulating the disruption of mRNA splicing in cancer. Eisai and H3 Biomedicine are currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial of H3B-8800 in the USA and Europe in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome carrying SF3B1 mutations.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Eisai in deal to distribute Seikagaku's osteoarthritis drug in China
1 April 2020
Biotechnology
B-MS and Eisai subsidiary sign I-O deal
18 December 2018
Biotechnology
Ono acquires global rights to Chordia's lymphoma candidate
15 December 2020
Biotechnology
Roivant merging with Montes Archimedes to go public in $7.3 billion SPAC deal
4 May 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze