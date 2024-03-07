Ellipses’ selective RET inhibitor granted Fast Track designation by FDA

UK-based Ellipses Pharma has received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its selective RET inhibitor EP0031/A400 for the potential treatment of RET-fusion positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Data from an ongoing modular interventional Phase I/II trial, which aims to assess the safety, side effects and effectiveness of EP0031/A400 in advanced RET-altered malignancies, were submitted in support of the application.
"Confirms the potential for EP0031/A400 to address real unmet need"Patients treated with the compound showed tumor responses in NSCLC patients who were previously treated with first-generation SRIs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze