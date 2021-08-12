EMA issues new safety updates on COVID-19 vaccines

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has published new updates on the safety of vaccines approved to prevent COVID-19.

One of the updates relates to Comirnaty, the mRNA-based vaccine from BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Since its approval in December 2020, more than 330 million doses of the jab have been administered to Europeans.

The other update applies to Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) Spikevax, another mRNA-based vaccine. In this case, more than 43.5 million doses have been administered in Europe. Reports of cases of three new conditions among people that have taken the vaccine have been noted by the EMA.