EMA orphan drug committee makes 16 recommendations at May meeting

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) adopted a total of 16 recommendations for orphan designation during its May meeting. Orphan designation can be granted early in the development process to substances that are intended for diagnosis, prevention or treatment of life-threatening or very serious conditions that affect not more than five in 10,000 people in the European Union or that would not be developed without incentives.
One of these diseases for which no adequate treatment currently exists is infection-associated hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). During its meeting, the COMP recommended granting an orphan designation for eculizumab (from US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals) used for the treatment of this severe, life-threatening complication of enteric infections with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli bacteria, such as enterohemorrhagic E. coli, also called EHEC.
Infection-associated HUS occurs predominantly in childhood. Although it is a very rare disease, estimated to occur in less than 0.07 per 10.000 patients a year, infection-associated HUS is recognized as the most common cause of acute kidney failure in infants and young children. It can also affect adults and the elderly, who often die as a result of the disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze