Wednesday 19 November 2025

EMA recommends approval of Comirnaty for children aged five to 11

Biotechnology
25 November 2021
comirnaty_vaccine_covid_pfizer_big

The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged five to 11.

The vaccine, developed by Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), is already approved for use in adults and children aged 12 and above, and is notching up record revenues and profits for the companies, with sales this year expected to reach $36 billion.

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted requests for authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine in this age group to other regulators around the world. The companies expect initial pivotal data from their ongoing clinical trial in two to under five years of age this quarter, and in six month to under two years of age in the first quarter 2022, with full data readouts to follow.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EMA issues new safety updates on COVID-19 vaccines
12 August 2021
Biotechnology
European submission for COVID-19 vaccination in children
30 April 2021
Biotechnology
Safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines under the microscope again at EMA's PRAC
29 October 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze