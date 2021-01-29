EMA recommends AstraZeneca jab despite ongoing supply row

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age.

This includes the recommendation to use the vaccine in older adults, despite Germany’s vaccine committee saying it should only be given to people aged under 65 years.

Most of the participants in studies of the vaccine were between 18 and 55 years old and there are not yet enough results in older participants to provide a figure for how well the vaccine will work in this group.