EMA’s CHMP backs approval of two new treatment options for rare cancers

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), at its July meeting, backed the granting marketing authorizations for two new drugs with novel mechanisms of action for the treatment of different forms of rare cancers of the blood.
Imbruvica (ibrutinib), from Janssen Biotech, subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Zydelig (idelalisib), from US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), are recommended for authorization in the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who have received at least one prior treatment, as well as a first-line treatment for patients with a specific genetic mutation that makes them unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy.
Projected sales potential for Zydelig and Imbruvica
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze