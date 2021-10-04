Wednesday 19 November 2025

EMA starts reviewing Regkirona for COVID-19 patients

4 October 2021
The European Medicines Agency today said it has started evaluating an application for marketing authorization for the monoclonal antibody Regkirona (regdanvimab, also known as CT-P59) to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19.

The applicant is Celltrion Healthcare Hungary, a part of South Korea’s Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 068270).

The EMA will assess the benefits and risks of Regkirona under a reduced timeline and could issue an opinion within two months, depending on the robustness of the data submitted and whether further information is required to support the evaluation.

