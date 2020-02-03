EMA validates GSK's MAA for myeloma prospect

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated the marketing authorization application (MAA) for belantamab mafodotin in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma whose prior therapy included an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody.
Belantamab mafodotin is an anti-BCMA candidate from UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). It was accepted for accelerated assessment by the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products.
The MAA is based on data from the pivotal DREAMM-2 study, which demonstrated a 31% overall response rate with a 2.5mg/kg regimen of single-agent belantamab mafodotin in heavily pre-treated patients with multiple myeloma who were refractory to an immunomodulatory drug and a proteasome inhibitor and were refractory and/or intolerant to an anti-CD38 antibody.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze