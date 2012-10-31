Monday 29 September 2025

EMIG calls for greater clarity on value-based medicines from UK Parliamentary inquiry into NICE

Biotechnology
31 October 2012

The UK Ethical Medicines Industry Group (EMIG) has welcomed the House of Commons Health Select Committee’s inquiry into the drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE). This is a timely opportunity for the SME specialist bio-pharmaceutical sector to reflect on the workings of the medicines regulator, in particular its future role in supporting the new commissioning environment and how the value of innovative new medicines will be assessed, says the EMIG.

Responding to the Committee’s call for evidence, EMIG chairman Leslie Galloway commented: “EMIG welcomes the Health Select Committee’s inquiry into the current and future role of NICE. As the negotiations to shape the future of value-based pricing get underway now is an opportune time for the Committee to investigate how the creation of a new pricing system for innovative medicines can deliver better access to medicines for patients, drive value for money in the NHS [National Health Service] and contribute to a flourishing life sciences sector in the UK.”

Amongst key recommendations made to the Committee, the EMIG is calling for:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze