Empty pipelines drive deal valuations in pharmaceuticals sector, say IMAP

A drought of domestic growth opportunities and new products is inflating valuations for R&D companies as deal values rocket by 75%, according to corporate finance experts at international M&A network, IMAP, announcing the launch of IMAP’s 2012 Global Pharma and Biotech Report, which analyses the latest trends and M&A activity in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

Although deal numbers within the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector fell from 548 to 504 transactions between 2010 and 2011, deal values rose sharply by 75% to $90 billion during the same period. The larger end of the market was more active with deals in the $100 million to $1 billion range increasing from 31 to 81.

Promising research assets fuel valuations