Enanta ends internal work with NASH FXR agonists

US biotech Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ENTA) has delivered an update on its two clinical stage farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonists, EDP-305 and EDP-297, in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

A pre-planned interim analysis of a subset of patients through week 12 in the Phase IIb ARGON-2 trial of EDP-305 as a monotherapy and data from its Phase I clinical study of EDP-297 provided meaningful information on dose selection and characterization for these compounds.

"A combination approach with FXR agonists will ultimately provide the optimal treatment regimen"This has allowed Enanta to make a business decision to prioritize combination approaches through an out-licensing strategy for further development of these two programs, and the company has said that it does not plan to continue further development internally.