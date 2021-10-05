Wednesday 19 November 2025

Enanta ends internal work with NASH FXR agonists

Biotechnology
5 October 2021
enanta_large

US biotech Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ENTA) has delivered an update on its two clinical stage farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonists, EDP-305 and EDP-297, in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

A pre-planned interim analysis of a subset of patients through week 12 in the Phase IIb ARGON-2 trial of EDP-305 as a monotherapy and data from its Phase I clinical study of EDP-297 provided meaningful information on dose selection and characterization for these compounds.

"A combination approach with FXR agonists will ultimately provide the optimal treatment regimen"This has allowed Enanta to make a business decision to prioritize combination approaches through an out-licensing strategy for further development of these two programs, and the company has said that it does not plan to continue further development internally.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AbbVie and Enanta's Viekira XR for hep C gains FDA approval
26 July 2016
Biotechnology
NGM Bio adds to woes in the search for a NASH treatment
25 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Full steam ahead for NorthSea NASH candidate icosabutate
16 November 2021
Biotechnology
Inventiva out-licenses NASH candidate in Greater China
23 September 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze