Friday 15 August 2025

Encouraging Phase IIa result for Vaccitech cancer combo

Biotechnology
23 March 2020
vaccitech_big

Initial data from a trial run by Oxford University spinout Vaccitech, together with the University of Oxford, show positive results for cancer candidate VTP-800.

The initial efficacy and safety data are from the Phase IIa ADVANCE trial, which is testing the immunotherapy in people with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Vaccitech says the results show the candidate to be safe, with an “encouraging efficacy trend in patients with mCRPC.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Vaccitech acquires Avidea Technologies
14 December 2021
Biotechnology
Enthusiasm for checkpoint inhibitor combo trials shows no sign of abating
16 October 2018
Biotechnology
Abcam launches new checkpoint inhibitor clone
2 July 2018
Biotechnology
Arbutus links with Vaccitech to evaluate RNAi therapeutic, AB-729
6 July 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Lilly and Superluminal work on GPCR drugs for cardiometabolic diseases
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and Superluminal work on GPCR drugs for cardiometabolic diseases
15 August 2025
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca’s Fasenra backed by NICE for EGPA
14 August 2025
Biotechnology
Pilatus Biosciences teams up with Roche to evaluate PLT012
14 August 2025
Biotechnology
Evaxion announces business update
14 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ribopeutic secures pre-A funding to advance RNA drug discovery
14 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Nasus Pharma prices $10 million IPO
14 August 2025
Biotechnology
MacroGenics promotes Eric Risser to president and CEO
14 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Iovance
A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

AstraZeneca’s Fasenra backed by NICE for EGPA
14 August 2025
Pilatus Biosciences teams up with Roche to evaluate PLT012
14 August 2025
Evaxion announces business update
14 August 2025
MacroGenics promotes Eric Risser to president and CEO
14 August 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze