Encouraging Phase IIa result for Vaccitech cancer combo

Initial data from a trial run by Oxford University spinout Vaccitech, together with the University of Oxford, show positive results for cancer candidate VTP-800.
The initial efficacy and safety data are from the Phase IIa ADVANCE trial, which is testing the immunotherapy in people with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Vaccitech says the results show the candidate to be safe, with an “encouraging efficacy trend in patients with mCRPC.”
