Endeavor BioMedicines makes two new senior appointments

San Diego, USA-based biotech Endeavor BioMedicines has appointed Enoch Kariuki as president and Vishaal Turakhia as chief financial officer.

The clinical-stage company is developing innovative medicines with the goal of tackling life-threatening diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Most recently chief executive at Lengo Therapeutics, Dr Kariuki has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare strategy, life sciences investment banking, venture capital and business development.