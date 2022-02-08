Wednesday 19 November 2025

Endometrial cancer treatment approved for NHS in England

Biotechnology
8 February 2022
UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) today issued a final appraisal determination (FAD) recommending the use of GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Jemperli (dostarlimab) via the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) as a treatment option for patients with a common and aggressive form of advanced endometrial cancer (cancer of the womb lining).

The decision makes dostarlimab available via the CDF for adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer whose cancer has progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum containing regimen (a type of chemotherapy). dMMR / MSI-H is a genetic deficiency that is thought to contribute to this cancer spreading particularly quickly making it difficult to treat with standard chemotherapy.

There are around 7,700 new cases of endometrial cancer each year in the UK, of which an estimated more than 170 women could be eligible for treatment with dostarlimab – increasing their chance of stabilizing or slowing the progression of their disease.

