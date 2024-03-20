Engrail adds $157 million to precision neuroscience chest

Precision neuroscience company Engrail Therapeutics has announced the close of an oversubscribed $157 million Series B financing round.

This takes the San Diego-based company’s fundraising since its inception in 2019 beyond $220 million.

"We look forward to completing our ongoing ENX-102 Phase II study in generalized anxiety disorder and advancing the rest of our pipeline"Funding from the Series B round will propel the advancement of Engrail’s pipeline through multiple stages of clinical development.