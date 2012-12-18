Monday 29 September 2025

Enzon mulls sale of company; Bio-Rad to acquire business from MorphoSys

Biotechnology
18 December 2012

USA-based Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ENZN) said yesterday that its board has retained Lazard to act as financial advisor in a review of the possible sale or disposition of one or more corporate assets, or a sale of the company.

Based on clinical data on the androgen receptor program, Enzon plans to suspend clinical development with a goal to conserve capital and maximize value returned to shareholders. A special committee of Enzon's board of directors was established to oversee the review. There can be no assurance that the review will result in the consummation of any transactions.

Alex Denner, chairman, commented: "The board of directors, following a review of the company's assets and strategic direction, has determined that it is in the best interest of Enzon's shareholders to pursue a sale, in whole or in part, of the company. In addition to a strong balance sheet and royalty revenues, Enzon's drug candidates and technologies offer the potential for a variety of transactions."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze