Enzon mulls sale of company; Bio-Rad to acquire business from MorphoSys

USA-based Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ENZN) said yesterday that its board has retained Lazard to act as financial advisor in a review of the possible sale or disposition of one or more corporate assets, or a sale of the company.

Based on clinical data on the androgen receptor program, Enzon plans to suspend clinical development with a goal to conserve capital and maximize value returned to shareholders. A special committee of Enzon's board of directors was established to oversee the review. There can be no assurance that the review will result in the consummation of any transactions.

Alex Denner, chairman, commented: "The board of directors, following a review of the company's assets and strategic direction, has determined that it is in the best interest of Enzon's shareholders to pursue a sale, in whole or in part, of the company. In addition to a strong balance sheet and royalty revenues, Enzon's drug candidates and technologies offer the potential for a variety of transactions."