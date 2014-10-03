Saturday 8 November 2025

EPIC Biotech conference: essential to prove comercial viability of propositions

Biotechnology
3 October 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

The key message from European Partnering and Investment Conference in biotech, held yesterday in London, was that it is essential to prove the commercial viability of propositions, not simply that they are a good idea, from CNS drugs to Ebola testing.

Lack of biotech progress

Roel Bulthuis, head of Merck Serono Ventures, discussed the opportunities around early-stage biotech investment. He discussed the lack of progress in certain areas of technology in recent years, especially citing a lack of major advantage in IVF treatment in the past three decades. He said at the foundation of MS Ventures’ investment strategy was a proof of commercial relevance that goes beyond a simple proof-of-concept, and that it’s important to place bets on technologies early on. Initial public offerings (IPOs) are skewed towards products and concepts in late-stage development, with the majority (more than 85%) having assets in Phase II and Phase III testing. The amount of money invested in new company creation, he said, is very limited, and biotechnology is more cost-effective in drug discovery stages.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze