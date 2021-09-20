Epizyme announces new Tazverik data

US epigenetic therapies company Epizyme has presented new data on its approved product, Tazverik (tazemetostat), at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.

One poster details updated data from the ongoing safety run-in portion of the EZH-1101 prostate cancer study evaluating tazemetostat in combination with either abiraterone/prednisone or enzalutamide. Another describes the ongoing study investigating tazemetostat’s use in combination with other agents to treat solid tumors.

Shefali Agarwal, executive vice president and chief medical and development officer at Epizyme, said: “The data presented at ESMO from our EZH-1101 study suggest tazemetostat combinations in prostate cancer led to a subset of patients having durable at least 50% decline in prostate-specific antigen levels with one patient having a radiographic tumor response.