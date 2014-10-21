Eurofins Genomics extends genomic business into Austria and Czech Republic

Eurofins Genomics, the genomics division of the Eurofins Scientific Group (EPA: ERF), and international market leader in genomic services, has established its own subsidiary in Austria.
Customers will be served directly through Eurofins Genomics AT GmbH in Vienna. The company said that acquisition of the oligonucleotide synthesis and DNA sequencing businesses from VBC-Biotech will allow Eurofins Genomics to benefit from local presence in Austria.
Siegfried Schnabl, managing director of Eurofins Genomics AT, said: "The new direct presence in Austria will provide value to our customers by demonstrating our commitment to this market. Furthermore, Vienna can serve as a perfect hub for future business into Central and Eastern Europe and beyond.”
