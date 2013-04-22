Europe falling behind USA and China as attractive for life sciences sector

Intellectual property specialists Marks & Clerk’s latest Life Sciences Report unveils the changing landscape within the sector, noting that the USA and China dominate rankings for market attractiveness, with Europe coming a poor third, only just ahead of India and South East Asia
Two thirds of respondents state that the situation regarding funding and investment has yet to recover from the post-financial crisis dip, and only one in five feel that the economic situation has improved for their organisation in the last 12 months. A majority (63%) also predicts major consolidation in the sector over the next three years
While a clear majority (64%) of respondents feel that the creation of a Unitary European Patent will be positive for the industry, just under half (47%) feel that US patent reform will be positive
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
