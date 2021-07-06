Europe gives go ahead for Alexion acquisition

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has received a key regulatory clearance for its proposed acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, following a European Commission review.

Antitrust watchdogs in the USA, Japan and elsewhere have already given the nod, while the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is yet to clear the deal, an essential requirement for it to go ahead.

Based in Boston, USA, Alexion has a portfolio of rare disease drugs led by first-in-class rare blood disease med Soliris (eculizumab) and Ultomiris (ravulizumab), a second-generation biologic in the same class.