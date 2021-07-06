Saturday 8 November 2025

Europe gives go ahead for Alexion acquisition

Biotechnology
6 July 2021
British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has received a key regulatory clearance for its proposed acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, following a European Commission review.

Antitrust watchdogs in the USA, Japan and elsewhere have already given the nod, while the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is yet to clear the deal, an essential requirement for it to go ahead.

Based in Boston, USA, Alexion has a portfolio of rare disease drugs led by first-in-class rare blood disease med Soliris (eculizumab) and Ultomiris (ravulizumab), a second-generation biologic in the same class.

Biotechnology
Alexion gives up on Ultomiris in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
20 August 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca to fully acquire Caelum Bioscience
29 September 2021
Biotechnology
Affibody ends Alexion-partnered program
15 June 2020
Biotechnology
Alexion buy imminent as UK competition watchdog gives blessing
14 July 2021


