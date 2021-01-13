Europe lines up another 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

French specialty vaccine company Valneva (Euronext: VLA) has announced it is in advanced discussions with European authorities to supply up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001.

News of the deal saw Valneva's shares up more than 12% at 10.38 euros at midday today.

VLA2001, currently the only inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate in European clinical trials, leverages the same manufacturing platform used for the firm’s encephalitis vaccine.