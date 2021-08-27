European Commission grants conditional approval of Minjuvi

The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for Minjuvi (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, which has been developed by Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) and German partner MorphoSys (FSE: MOR), whose shares advanced nearly 3% to 49.58 euros in early trading today.

Minjuvi is cleared for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The EC decision follows the positive opinion received from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in June 2021 recommending the conditional marketing authorization of Minjuvi.

