European data show mRNA vaccines safe for pregnant people

Biotechnology
19 January 2022
The latest safety data from the European Medicines Agency provides reassurance on the use of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 during pregnancy.

Most of the information reviewed by the EMA’s COVID-19 task force (ETF) relate to vaccine Comirnaty, developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), and Spikevax, developed by Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).

The ETF has highlighted a growing body of evidence showing that such vaccines “do not cause pregnancy complications for expectant mothers and their babies.”

