European data show mRNA vaccines safe for pregnant people

The latest safety data from the European Medicines Agency provides reassurance on the use of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 during pregnancy.
Most of the information reviewed by the EMA’s COVID-19 task force (ETF) relate to vaccine Comirnaty, developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), and Spikevax, developed by Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).
The ETF has highlighted a growing body of evidence showing that such vaccines “do not cause pregnancy complications for expectant mothers and their babies.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze