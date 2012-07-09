European governments' austerity pricing tactics support generic drug growth

Government initiatives to cut health expenditure are likely to encourage sales of generic medications in Europe, according to a new report by health care experts GBI Research, which predicts an increase in revenue made by generics in the region during the next five years, as cost-containment policies strongly support the consumption of generic drugs over innovative drug use.
Biosimilars are a category of generics, also referred to as generic biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), or follow-on biologics (FOB). APIs derived from biotechnology provide high-growth market potential, but are expensive to develop and manufacture compared to the production of regular small molecule generic API.
France, Germany and the UK have all tightened their health care budgets to tackle the economic crisis, resulting in pressure to reduce pharmaceutical prices. This is bringing about changes in health care pricing and reimbursement across the continent, says GBI Research. Reimbursement restrictions are applied to drugs that are priced higher than the reference price, and will restrict the growth of the innovative and biologic API markets during the next few years. However, while reimbursement cuts are expected to decrease the use of innovative, drugs and hinder API revenue, luckily API generics look set to remain popular, the report notes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze