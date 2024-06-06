European pharma unclear on value of new pharma rules

A report from industry analyst GlobalData finds that reforms to the European Union's general pharmaceutical legislation have become a pivotal policy development for the pharma industry.
In April, lawmakers in Europe approved the far-reaching legislation, which includes measures aimed at making medicines more available, accessible and affordable.
Proponents say the new rules will also support competitiveness and investment in the industry, although trade bodies have expressed concerns over aspects of the law.
