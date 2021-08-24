Saturday 8 November 2025

Expanded capacity for BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 jabs backed by CHMP

Biotechnology
24 August 2021
ema_building-credit_rob_acket

The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has adopted recommendations that will increase manufacturing capacity and supply of two COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union.

Additional manufacturing site and scaled-up process for Comirnaty

The CHMP has approved an additional manufacturing site for the production of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The site, located in Saint Remy sur Avre, France, is operated by Delpharm and will manufacture finished product. The site will allow to provide approximately up to 51 million additional doses in 2021.

