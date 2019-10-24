Saturday 23 November 2024

Expanded FDA approval for GSK's Zejula

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for an expanded indication for Zejula (niraparib), an oral, once-daily poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor for the treatment of advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer patients, who have been treated with three or more prior chemotherapy regimens and whose cancer is associated with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) positive status defined by either:

  • A deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCAmutation, or
  • genomic instability and who have progressed more than six months after response to the last platinum-based chemotherapy.
    Patient selection is based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Zejula.

This represents the first time a PARP inhibitor has been approved for use in patients beyond those with a BRCA-positive (BRCA+) mutation as monotherapy in the late-line treatment setting. Now women with late-line, HRD-positive (HRD+) disease are eligible to be treated with a PARP inhibitor.

