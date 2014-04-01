Fairjourney Biologics signs agreement to develop therapeutic antibodies for heparanase

Portuguese antibody solutions company Fairjourney Biologics has signed a research and option agreement with Israeli technology transfer company BioRap Technologies at the Rappaport Institute and Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development to develop antibodies against heparanase.
Heparanase was discovered as a target for anticancer therapy by Israel Vlodavsky, a cancer research scientist at the Rappaport Institute and Hadassah Medical Center. Under the terms of the agreement, Fairjourney Biologics will use its expertise in antibody discovery and engineering to develop a panel of antibodies, using phage display to tackle multiple epitopes of this target. BioRap Technologies will perform the in-vitro and in-vivo proof of concept at the Rappaport Institute. Fairjourney Biologics has an option to develop the antibody drug candidates on an exclusive basis.
Significance in cancer progression
