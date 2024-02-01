FDA accepts Adaptimmune’s BLA for afami-cel for synovial sarcoma

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ADAP) saw its shares leap almost 10% by close of trading Wednesday and a further 5.2% to $1.01 in after-hours trading as it announced a regulator development for its cell therapy.
The company revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review its Biologics License Application (BLA) for afami-cel, an investigational engineered T-cell therapy for advanced synovial sarcoma. Adaptimmune said it anticipates an approval for afami-cel in the third quarter of of 2024.
The application for Afami-cel has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 4, 2024
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze