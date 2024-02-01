Monday 29 September 2025

FDA accepts Adaptimmune’s BLA for afami-cel for synovial sarcoma

Biotechnology
1 February 2024
adaptimmune-big

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ADAP) saw its shares leap almost 10% by close of trading Wednesday and a further 5.2% to $1.01 in after-hours trading as it announced a regulator development for its cell therapy.

The company revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review its Biologics License Application (BLA) for afami-cel, an investigational engineered T-cell therapy for advanced synovial sarcoma. Adaptimmune said it anticipates an approval for afami-cel in the third quarter of of 2024.

The application for Afami-cel has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 4, 2024

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
New Indian API facility scrapes through US FDA inspection
12 February 2024
Biotechnology
Black box warnings on CAR-T therapies
23 January 2024
Biotechnology
Confident Adaptimmune lines up $125 million in financing
16 May 2024
Biotechnology
Data on Adaptimmune's trial with afami-cel published in The Lancet
2 April 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze