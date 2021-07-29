FDA accepts Roche's faricimab BLA for priority review

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Biologics License Application (BLA), under Priority Review, for faricimab for the treatment of neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The FDA has also accepted the Swiss pharma giant’s submission for diabetic retinopathy.



Assuming it gains approval, faricimab would become the first and only bispecific antibody designed for the eye. It targets two distinct pathways – via angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A) – that drive a number of retinal conditions that can cause vision loss.1



“If approved, faricimab would be the first in a new class of eye medicines targeting two key pathways that drive retinal disorders, with the potential to offer durable vision outcomes with fewer eye injections than the current standard of care,” said Dr Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development.

Clinical backing

Roche also has long-term extension studies underway for faricimab. These include AVONELLE X, an extension study of TENAYA and LUCERNE evaluating the long-term safety and efficacy of faricimab in nAMD, and RHONE X, an extension study of YOSEMITE and RHINE evaluating the long-term safety and efficacy of faricimab in DME. Additionally, the COMINO and BALATON trials are also underway, evaluating the efficacy and safety of faricimab in people with macular edema secondary to two types of retinal vein occlusion (RVO): central RVO and branch RVO.