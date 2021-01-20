Saturday 8 November 2025

FDA accepts two sBLA filings for Opdivo in upper GI cancers

Biotechnology
20 January 2021
opdivo__bristol-myers_large-1-

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted and granted Priority Review for two supplemental Biologics License Applications (sBLAs) from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) for Opdivo (nivolumab) in upper GI cancers.

The first is for Opdivo as a treatment of patients with resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer in the adjuvant setting, after neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy (CRT). The FDA granted the application Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 20, 2021.

“The FDA’s acceptance of our application marks important progress toward our goal of advancing treatment options for patients with esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer, in this case in early-stage disease,” said Dr Ian Waxman, development lead, gastrointestinal cancers, Bristol Myers Squib, adding: “We look forward to working with the FDA to potentially bring Opdivo to these patients, who face a critical unmet need and remain at high risk for disease recurrence.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BMS nabs EC approval for Opdivo in second-line ESCC
24 November 2020
Biotechnology
Opdivo set to be leader in gastric and gastro-oesophageal cancer
14 August 2020
Biotechnology
BMS' latest Opdivo submission validated by EMA
29 March 2021
Biotechnology
BMS present mixed Opdivo and Yervoy data in ESCC
9 April 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze