FDA advisory votes against AVEO and Astellas' cancer drug tivozanib

US biotech firm AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) saw its shares plunge as much as 57% in late trading yesterday (May 2), after the stock was suspended ahead of a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel which, at the end of the day, gave a negative opinion for the company’s cancer drug tivozanib. The stock closed down 49.6% at $2.65.
The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted that the application for investigational agent tivozanib, partnered with Japanese drug major Astellas (TYO: 4503), did not demonstrate a favorable benefit-to-risk evaluation for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC; kidney cancer) in an adequate and well-controlled trial (13 to one with no abstentions).
It was noted that while the drug conferred a 20% benefit in delaying disease progression, it increased the risk of death by 25%. Panelists also expressed concern that most of the patients in the late-stage TIVO-1 trial were studied in Central and Eastern Europe and they questioned whether the results would be applicable to the US population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze