FDA amends EUA for COVID-19 vaccines to allow third dose for immuno-compromised

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for certain COVID-19 vaccines to allow for the use of an additional in some immuno-compromised people.

Specifically, this applies to solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immuno-compromise.

"The FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease"The amendment applies to the vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), branded Comirnaty, along with the Spikevax jab from Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).