FDA approves expanded indication for Keytruda in cSCC

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an expanded label for Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the treatment of locally-advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) that is not curable by surgery or radiation.
This approval is based on data from the second interim analysis of the Phase II KEYNOTE-629 trial, in which Keytruda demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 50%, including a complete response rate of 17% and a partial response rate of 33% in the cohort of patients with locally advanced disease.
Among the 27 responding patients, 81% had a duration of response (DOR) of six months or longer, and 37% had a DOR of 12 months or longer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze