FDA approves first gene therapy for children with MLD

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Lenmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel), the first FDA-approved gene therapy indicated for the treatment of children with pre-symptomatic late infantile, pre-symptomatic early juvenile or early symptomatic early juvenile metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).
The FDA granted approval of Lenmeldy to Orchard Therapeutics, which has recently been acquired by mid-size Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151).
“The FDA approval of Lenmeldy opens up tremendous new possibilities for children in the US with early-onset MLD who previously had no treatment options beyond supportive and end-of-life care,” said Dr Bobby Gaspar, co-founder and chief executive of Orchard Therapeutics. “MLD is a rapidly progressing, life-limiting and ultimately fatal rare disease that has a devastating impact on afflicted children and their families. This achievement is the culmination of decades of research and development in partnership with our academic and clinical collaborators at the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy, “ he added..
