FDA approves first new med for children and adults with one or more food allergies

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Xolair (omalizumab) for the reduction of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to one or more foods in adult and pediatric patients aged one year and older with IgE-mediated food allergy, Swiss pharm giant Roche (ROG: SIX) announced on Friday.
This marks the fourth FDA-approved indication for Xolair across allergic and inflammatory conditions, including moderate to severe persistent allergic asthma, chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).
Since its initial approval in 2003, for the treatment of moderate to severe persistent allergic asthma in certain patients, more than 700,000 patients have been treated with Xolair in the USA. Full-year 2023 global sales of the drug were 2.18 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze