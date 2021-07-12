Wednesday 19 November 2025

FDA 'Breakthrough' status for Valneva's chikungunya vaccine candidate

Biotechnology
12 July 2021
valneva-big

French vaccines developer Valneva (Euronext: VLA) has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy designation for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Breakthrough Therapy designation intends to facilitate and expedite development and review of new drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions where preliminary clinical data demonstrates that the drug may have substantial improvement for at least one endpoint over available therapies. Chikungunya virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

This new US milestone comes in addition to the FDA Fast Track designation and the European Medicines Agency (EMA)’s PRIME designation which the company received in December 2018 and in October 2020, respectively.

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint's gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint's gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck's new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals' CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

