FDA 'Breakthrough' status for Valneva's chikungunya vaccine candidate

French vaccines developer Valneva (Euronext: VLA) has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy designation for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Breakthrough Therapy designation intends to facilitate and expedite development and review of new drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions where preliminary clinical data demonstrates that the drug may have substantial improvement for at least one endpoint over available therapies. Chikungunya virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.
This new US milestone comes in addition to the FDA Fast Track designation and the European Medicines Agency (EMA)’s PRIME designation which the company received in December 2018 and in October 2020, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze