Wednesday 19 November 2025

FDA clears new indication for GSK's Jemperli

Biotechnology
18 August 2021
gsk_glaxosmithkline_hq_large

The US Food an Drug Administration has approved a new indication for Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly), a programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking antibody from UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).

Jemperli was approved for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced solid tumors as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed on or following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

This milestone builds on the approvals GSK received in April for Jemperli in endometrial cancer in both the USA and the  EU earlier this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Endometrial cancer treatment approved for NHS in England
8 February 2022
Biotechnology
GSK's Jemperli becomes first anti-PD-1 therapy OKed for endometrial cancer in EU
26 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
GSK looks to broaden Trelegy Ellipta use in the USA
3 October 2019
Biotechnology
GSK targets endometrial cancer with FDA-approved checkpoint blocker
23 April 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze