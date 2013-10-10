FDA clinical hold on Iclusig sees Ariad stock go into free-fall

US drugmaker Ariad Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARIA) saw its shares plunge 59% to $6.99 yesterday (October 9), wiping $2 billion off its market capitalization, when the company revealed that the Food and Drug Administration put a hold in clinical trial enrollment for its cancer drug Iclusig (ponatinib) as a result of blood clots in patients treated with the drug in ongoing studies of the already cleared for marketing drug.
Iclusig was approved by the FDA last year to treat adults with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL), two rare blood and bone marrow diseases (The Pharma Letter December 17, 2012).
Ariad announced results of its review of updated clinical data from the pivotal PACE trial of Iclusigand actions that it is taking following consultations with the FDA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze