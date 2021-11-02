FDA extends PDUFA date for cilta-cel

The US Food and Drug Administration has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) to February 28, 2022.
Cilta-cel is a BCMA-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy being investigated for the treatment of adults with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma. The Biologics License Application (BLA) was submitted by Janssen Biotech, a unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and is partnered with Legend Biotech (Nasdaq: LEGN), whose shares were down 10.8% at $47.01 before the opening bell this morning.
In December 2020, Janssen announced the initiation of a rolling submission of its BLA to the FDA for cilta-cel, which was accepted under Priority Review in May 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze