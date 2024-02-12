FDA finalizes rule on BLAs and master files

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a final rule to amend its regulations concerning the use of master files for biological products.
A master file is a submission to FDA that may be used to provide confidential detailed information about facilities, processes, or articles used in the manufacturing, processing, packaging, and storing of one or more human drugs. Information contained in a master file can be used to support a submission to FDA by an applicant or sponsor.
Drug master files (DMFs) are master files that contain certain information, such as drug substance, drug substance intermediate, or drug product (DS/DSI/DP) information, that is relevant to applications for drug products regulated under section 505 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze