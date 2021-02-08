FDA grants accelerated approval to umbralisib

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for Ukoniq (umbralisib), a kinase inhibitor including PI3K-delta and casein kinase CK1-epsilon, developed by US biotech TG Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TGTX), whose shares shot up 11.9% by close of trading and a further 4% to $56.50 in after-hours trading.

The approval is for the following indications: