FDA grants fifth approval for BeiGene’s Brukinsa

The US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) with obinutuzumab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
This becomes the fifth US approval for Sino-American firm BeiGene's (Nasdaq: BGNE) drug. The company noted that Brukinsa now has the broadest label of all drugs in the class.
Global sales of Brukinsa were $413.0 million and $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively, compared to $176.1 million and $564.7 million in the prior-year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze