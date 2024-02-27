FDA grants priority review of Epkinly in FL

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Priority Review of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) submitted by Denmark's Genmab (OMX: GEN) and US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) for Epkinly (epcoritamab-bysp) a subcutaneously administered T-cell engaging bispecific antibody for the treatment of adult relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of therapy.
If approved, epcoritamab-bysp will be the first and only subcutaneous bispecific antibody to treat adults with R/R FL after two lines of prior therapy, marking its second indication following FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval of R/R third-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treatment last year.
