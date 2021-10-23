Wednesday 19 November 2025

FDA greenlights Susvimo, a first-of-its-kind therapeutic approach for nAMD

Biotechnology
23 October 2021
eye_stock_large-1-

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Susvimo (ranibizumab) 100mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant for the treatment of people with neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) who have previously responded to at least two anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections, the drug’s developer, Roche (ROG: SIX), announced on Friday.

Neovascular AMD is a potentially blinding condition that requires treatment with eye injections as often as once a month.

Ranibizumab is the active ingredient of blockbuster eye med Lucentis, which is sold by Roche in the USA and by fellow Swiss giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) elsewhere. Lucentis, which is an injectable, is already exposed to biosimilars, notably from Samsung Bioepis, a South Korean joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), whose Byooviz (ranibizumab-nuna) was approved by the FDA last month.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
FDA approves first ophthalmology biosimilar to Lucentis
20 September 2021
Biotechnology
Roche presents promising results for new wet AMD product
26 July 2018
Biotechnology
Eye drug delivery tech differentiates Roche option
23 July 2020
Biotechnology
Growing threat to Eylea outlined at 2023 ARVO meeting
26 April 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze