Saturday 8 November 2025

FDA issues CRL on Spectrum's Rolontis filing

Biotechnology
9 August 2021
spectrum_pharmaceuticals_large

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI) fell nearly 30% on Friday, after the US oncology specialist revealed yet another delay in the approval process for its lead product candidate Rolontis (eflapegrastim).

Spectrum said that it has now received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Rolontis.

The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection will be necessary of its plant in South Korea. The company is seeking further clarification from the FDA and plans to meet with the agency as soon as possible.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Spectrum Pharma withdraws BLA for Rolontis
18 March 2019
Biotechnology
COVID-19 travel restrictions hit Spectrum's Rolontis BLA
26 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Better news cheers mood at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
29 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Spectrum sells seven products, slims staff by 40%
18 January 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze